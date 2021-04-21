Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock plunges to $5.50 (Save 45%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 2-inch 4-Digit Combination Padlock for $5.54 shipped. That’s 45% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.30 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to lock a shed or something entirely different, this padlock aims to make security and re-entry as easy as possible. This is thanks to a design that foregoes traditional keys in favor of a customizable 4-digit combination. It’s ready to work both indoors and outdoors, helping ensure you will always be able to find a use for it. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If opting for a spinning combination lock won’t drive you nuts, consider grabbing this Master Lock offering at $4 Prime shipped. It arguably will not be as simple to unlock for many, but if you’re used to this style, this is a great way to spend less. Bear in mind that the combination is preset and cannot be changed unlike the lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

Other home-related discounts include these Blueair home purifiers at up to 53% off, an affordable sofa for $291.50 shipped, and this 6-piece tool kit for $9. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more deals. And if you’d like to add USB-A, Type-C, and Qi charging to a standard wall outlet, check out yesterday’s coverage of the RapidX MyCharging Station.

Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock features:

For indoor and outdoor use

Made of durable Brass

Shackle size 7. 9mm; Body size 52. 8 mm W x 24. 8mm D x 79mm H

4-Digit Combination lock; Includes combination reset instructions

Backed by an Amazon Basics limited 1-year warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!