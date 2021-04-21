FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock plunges to $5.50 (Save 45%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
45% off $5.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 2-inch 4-Digit Combination Padlock for $5.54 shipped. That’s 45% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.30 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to lock a shed or something entirely different, this padlock aims to make security and re-entry as easy as possible. This is thanks to a design that foregoes traditional keys in favor of a customizable 4-digit combination. It’s ready to work both indoors and outdoors, helping ensure you will always be able to find a use for it. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If opting for a spinning combination lock won’t drive you nuts, consider grabbing this Master Lock offering at $4 Prime shipped. It arguably will not be as simple to unlock for many, but if you’re used to this style, this is a great way to spend less. Bear in mind that the combination is preset and cannot be changed unlike the lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

Other home-related discounts include these Blueair home purifiers at up to 53% off, an affordable sofa for $291.50 shipped, and this 6-piece tool kit for $9. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more deals. And if you’d like to add USB-A, Type-C, and Qi charging to a standard wall outlet, check out yesterday’s coverage of the RapidX MyCharging Station.

Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock features:

  • For indoor and outdoor use
  • Made of durable Brass
  • Shackle size 7. 9mm; Body size 52. 8 mm W x 24. 8mm D x 79mm H
  • 4-Digit Combination lock; Includes combination reset instructions
  • Backed by an Amazon Basics limited 1-year warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

This highly-rated 6-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer...
Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk dives t...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 bundle has all the essential...
Corsair’s HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset just ...
Blueair’s highly-rated home purifiers now up to 5...
Citizen Eco-Drive, Diesel, Armani, and Skagen watches f...
elago’s MagSafe charging stands now on sale from ...
Upgrade your Pinterest-worthy kitchen with these airtig...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $130

Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk dives to $95.50 (Reg. $130)

$95.50 Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated 6-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer is 50% off for today only at $50 shipped

$50 Learn More
Reg. $129

Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Smart Deadbolt features 5 ways to unlock at $99 (Save $30)

$99 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: hocus 2, Screen Lock Pro, Metatag Analyzer, more

FREE+ Learn More

Celebrate moms with the new adidas ‘Time to Give Back’ collection

Learn More
Reg. $499

Lenovo’s C340 15-inch Chromebook returns to all-time low at $399 following $100 discount

$399 Learn More
Reg. $749

Make commuting more fun with this all-terrain electric skateboard for $600 (Reg. $749)

$600 Learn More
20% off

Rare official Disney bag and backpack deals from $24: Dooney & Bourke, Loungefly, more

From $24 Learn More