Snatch up this affordable sofa from Amazon for $291.50 shipped (New low, Save $108)

Amazon is offering the Smugdesk Sofa for $291.74 shipped. That’s $108 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $41. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new sofa that will add a splash of color to your space, this could be the one. This solution features a light blue design that is paired with high-density cushions. It can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth and each foot is padded to protect your floors from scuffs and scratches. The entire thing weighs 97.2 pounds and measures 75.2 by 32.3 by 33.9 inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forego a traditional look and go with something much more modern to save big with Serta’s Rane Sofa at $135. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing a new space. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. While it still is well-rated at 4.1/5 stars, reviewers tend to not like it quite as much as the deal above.

Make sweeping underneath your couch a cinch when cashing in on iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums from $299. Other deals you may be interested in range from Barrington’s 48-inch Foosball Table at $180 to workout gear as low as $10. And don’t forget that you can still score 20 dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for under $1 each.

Smugdesk Sofa features:

Robust & Durable—Wooden frame/plastic couch legs and snake-shaped springs, high-density sponge makes this living room sofa soft and comfortable. The cushion is durable and resistant to abrasion. The more you sit, the better it feels.

Simple Style—The classic Macaron color of modern sofa brings a dazzling look to the room and also can increase the warmth of the home. Removable and reversible back cushions that allow changing to multiple positions: sitting, lounging, and sleeping. Our sofa couch simple but not lost elegance.

Easy Care—Cushions are easily cleaned with a clean, damp cloth and mild detergent; cushion covers are not removable. Padding under the feet to protect your floors from scuffs and scratches.

