Save up to 33% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, more from $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Anker eufy smart home security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks headlined by the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit at $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFY8831 at checkout. Normally fetching $220, today’s offer saves you $50 and brings the price down to match our previous mention as well as the all-time low. Armed with HomeKit support, this eufyCam 2C package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Plus, over 5,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $25.

Notable Anker eufy security deals:

eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit features:

Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home. Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge. View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

