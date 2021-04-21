FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, more from $25

-
AmazonSmart HomeAnker
Save 33% From $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Anker eufy smart home security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks headlined by the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit at $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFY8831 at checkout. Normally fetching $220, today’s offer saves you $50 and brings the price down to match our previous mention as well as the all-time low. Armed with HomeKit support, this eufyCam 2C package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Plus, over 5,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $25.

Notable Anker eufy security deals:

But then be sure to check out all of the Anker discounts from $11 that went live earlier in the week, as well as these ongoing eufy robotic vacuum deals starting at $150.

eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit features:

Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home. Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge. View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Grow your own fruit and veg inside from $70 with up to ...
Best-selling Matcha green tea powder and more up to 25%...
Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs deliver 7,000MB/s sp...
Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter ki...
Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $31: Juicers, air fr...
Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones are just as ideal for gam...
Add ambiance to your home with 16.4-feet of RGB LED lig...
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the perfect bedside sma...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Grow your own fruit and veg inside from $70 with up to 40% off AeroGardens at Amazon

From $70 Learn More
25% off

Best-selling Matcha green tea powder and more up to 25% off today at Amazon from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More

Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17

Learn More
Save $80

Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs deliver 7,000MB/s speeds, now on sale from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save 25%

Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter kit falls to $80 (Save 20%), more from $15

From $15 Learn More
43% off

Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $31: Juicers, air fryers, mixers, more up to 43% off

From $31 Learn More
Save 25%

Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones are just as ideal for gaming as casual listening at $150

$150 Learn More
Sitewide savings

Nomad’s 25% off spring sale discounts new leather iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More