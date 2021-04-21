FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs deliver 7,000MB/s speeds, now on sale from $80

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new 980 PRO NVMe M.2 Gen4 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive lineup starting at $79.99 shipped. Most notably, the 1TB version has fallen to $199.99, which is down from its usual $230 going rate. Matching our previous mention for the all-time low, today’s price cut is still one of the first discounts to date. This internal SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design, 2TB of storage, and upwards of 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside assisting with ensuring games load faster, this will make for a much faster boot drive and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Samsung 980 PRO SSD capacities on sale:

Speaking of ways to upgrade your battlestation without spending full price, we’re currently tracking a notable discount on Alienware’s low-profile RGB gaming keyboard at $100 alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide. Or for those hoping to get in on building their own machine, these discounted NUC 9 Extreme kits deliver a compact gaming rig at up to $420 off.

Samsung 980 PRO NVMe SSD features:

Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing. 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems.

