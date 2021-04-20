Upgrade your gear with Alienware’s low-profile RGB gaming keyboard at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering this Alienware RGB Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for $130 since its launch, it was marked down to $115 on Amazon just a few days ago and finally down to within $3 of the all-time low. Armed with durable, anti-ghosting keys and lightning-fast Cherry MX Brown switches, this keyboard is built for ultimate precision. Never worry about missed key presses or freeze-ups with its ergonomic floating design that’s easy on your wrists and fingers, but brutal on the enemy. Enjoy 16.8 million color combinations to uplift your battlestation, and on-board memory for maximum customization. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon. Head below for more.

For professional-grade eSports equipment that won’t break the bank, consider this Redragon 60% RGB keyboard in white for $41.64 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Its compact size is ideal for tournament players, leaving you plenty of space for your mouse and other gear. Equipped with Cherry MX Blue switches and anti-ghosting keys, with added splash-resistance so you can save on repairs and replacements. And the clear lettering lets your backlighting shine through for a bonus customization and flare. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 3,000 satisfied customers.

For even more of today’s top gaming deals, you have to check out these retro NES-modeled Switch controller 2-pack on down to $47. They make a delightful addition to any nostalgic gamer’s collection, but you can also boost your PC setup with deals on Amazon basics like this modern office desk down to just $48. Or give your hard-drive a much needed load-off with Seagate’s 14TB External HDD at a new low of $200.

Alienware RGB gaming keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation Industry-leading Cherry MX Brown Switches for better control with quick and smooth triggering

Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16.8 million colors per key

Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics New generation iconic Alienware design

Anti-ghosting/N-Key rollover for greater in-game precision

Durable 5000 series aluminium construction for complete robustness and reliability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!