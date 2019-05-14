In 1996, Tamagotchis entered the world for the first time and quickly found their way into the hands of just about every kid on the playground. Bandai’s smash hit still lives on as a piece of 90’s culture and now the company is trying to take advantage of that by bringing the toy into the 21st century. Behold the Tamagotchi On, a smartphone-enabled version of the brand’s virtual pets which bring more modern features to a classic toy. More details below.

Tamagotchi On brings a classic toy to the 21st century.

The past 23 years have seen various reintroductions of the hit electronic toy. Back in 2017, we saw a 20th anniversary edition hit the market looking to take advantage of the nostalgia. Bandai’s latest attempt to reincarnate the digital pets goes one step further though.

For those who committed hours upon hours to raising their old My Tamas, you’ll be right at home with the more modern incarnation. Visually, the new Tamagotchi On looks quite similar to its predecessor. It still rocks three simple buttons alongside a miniature screen. This time around, the device will come in four different colors. Not everything has stayed the same though, as the newest iteration of Tamagotchi show that these virtual pets have managed to learn a few new tricks over the years.

iPhone connectivity enters the mix

Right off the bat you’ll notice that Bandai’s upcoming release touts smartphone connectivity. This opens up a world of possibilities for your My Tama, allowing you to interact with other Tamagotchi characters and play minigames for points or prizes. There’s also the chance to marry two Tamagotchi and raise a dynasty of virtual pets, all of which who crave constant attention. Other notable additions to the software side of things include the ability for My Tamas to get their own pets, make friends and more.

On top of its newfound iPhone-based capabilities, the Tamagotchi On will be able to connect with other devices. Thanks to a built-in IR transmitter, you can do things like schedule playdates, go on trips, or give gifts to the Tamagotchis of your closest pals.

Tamagotchi On launches later this summer

Bandai notes that you’ll be able become the loving caretaker of the new Tamagotchi On starting on July 15th. Right now it’s available for preorder at Amazon for $59.99. Other retailers like Target and GameStop will also be carrying the latest edition of digital pet.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even though I was on the younger side when Tamagotchis first exploded in popularity, the virtual pets were about as ubiquitous as can be amongst my peers. Now over two decades later, Bandai looks to harness some sentiment from the good old days. I was never a huge fan of them growing up, but I’m sure this news will be eye-catching for many.

I pray that the upcoming smartphone app isn’t littered with in app purchases; as Tamagotchi On has the potential to be a successful attempt at bringing back a toy from our childhoods with a more modern twist.

