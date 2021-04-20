FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s self-made classic home office desk hits new 1-year low at $48 (Save 26%)

-
Amazon Basics
26% off $48

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Desk for $48.20 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’re in need of a desk, this Amazon-made solution could have your name on it. It embraces a simplistic and traditional style that offers up a couple of shelves that can be assembled on the left or right side. Thanks to a minimalistic and bright appearance, this unit is ready to blend well in a nearly any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once pieced together, why not give your new desk a once-over with Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes at $9 Prime shipped? You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. More than 18,000 shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.8/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also like a few of the other deals across our site. A couple of notable discounts include Wali’s Dual Monitor Mount at an Amazon low of $27 and the Monoprice 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz Monitor for $330 alongside more displays from $140. You can also opt for Samsung Smart Monitors priced as low as $200 and Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table at $84.

Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Desk features:

  • White wood and metal home office, computer study desk with ample storage space
  • Ideal for dorm rooms, study spaces, or small home offices
  • Two open storage shelves and wide desk top
  • Durable wood and metal construction
  • Minimal, modern design aesthetic that complements most interiors
  • Easy assembly, hardware and instructions included
  • Customizable shelves, can be assembled on the left or right side

