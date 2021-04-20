Amazon’s self-made classic home office desk hits new 1-year low at $48 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Desk for $48.20 shipped. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’re in need of a desk, this Amazon-made solution could have your name on it. It embraces a simplistic and traditional style that offers up a couple of shelves that can be assembled on the left or right side. Thanks to a minimalistic and bright appearance, this unit is ready to blend well in a nearly any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once pieced together, why not give your new desk a once-over with Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes at $9 Prime shipped? You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. More than 18,000 shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.8/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also like a few of the other deals across our site. A couple of notable discounts include Wali’s Dual Monitor Mount at an Amazon low of $27 and the Monoprice 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz Monitor for $330 alongside more displays from $140. You can also opt for Samsung Smart Monitors priced as low as $200 and Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table at $84.

Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Desk features:

White wood and metal home office, computer study desk with ample storage space

Ideal for dorm rooms, study spaces, or small home offices

Two open storage shelves and wide desk top

Durable wood and metal construction

Minimal, modern design aesthetic that complements most interiors

Easy assembly, hardware and instructions included

Customizable shelves, can be assembled on the left or right side

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!