Save up to $660 on LG’s 2021 4K 77-inch AirPlay 2 OLED TV + $370 Visa credit, more from $130

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 LG 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV with $370 in Visa gift cards for $3,796.99 shipped. Originally $4,088, this one currently sells for $3,800 at Amazon without the gift cards, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Best Buy also charges $3,800 without the add-on credit. You’re looking at a gorgeous 2021 OLED with over 8 million pixels, the a9 Gen4 AI processor, NVIDIA G-SYNC (and game optimizer settings), Dolby Vision IQ, as well as built-in voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant. Alongside AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, and direct access to Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, and others, you’ll also find the magic remote and plenty of connectivity: four HDMI, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K TV deals below.
More 4K smart TV deals:
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV $130 (Reg. $190)
- Hisense’s 55-inch 4K Android TV $480 ($50 off)
- Sony X800H 55-inch 4K Smart $698 (Reg. $800)
- Sony 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV $898 ($250 off)
- Sony 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV $1,598 ($400+ off)
- Samsung 86-inch 4K Crystal $1,798 ($402 off)
- Sony 85-inch 4K Smart Android TV with AirPlay 2 $2,170 ($430 off)
- LG 77-inch 77-inch Gallery 4K OLED $3,597 (Reg. $6,000)
- Plus $250 Visa gift card
- LG 77-inch 4K OLED $3,297 (Reg. $5,000)
- Plus $325 Visa gift card
- Plus even more here…
More on the 2021 LG 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV:
- Self-lighting OLED: Perfect Black, Intense Color, Infinite Contrast
- α9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro/Sound Pro
- Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos
- webOS + ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote
- Gaming: G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync, VRR, ALLM
