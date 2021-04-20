Save up to $660 on LG’s 2021 4K 77-inch AirPlay 2 OLED TV + $370 Visa credit, more from $130

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 LG 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV with $370 in Visa gift cards for $3,796.99 shipped. Originally $4,088, this one currently sells for $3,800 at Amazon without the gift cards, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Best Buy also charges $3,800 without the add-on credit. You’re looking at a gorgeous 2021 OLED with over 8 million pixels, the a9 Gen4 AI processor, NVIDIA G-SYNC (and game optimizer settings), Dolby Vision IQ, as well as built-in voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant. Alongside AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, and direct access to Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, and others, you’ll also find the magic remote and plenty of connectivity: four HDMI, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K TV deals below.

More 4K smart TV deals:

Then swing by our home theater guide for even more home entertainment center add-ons including Roku’s Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2 and TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar back at its all-time low. Then dive into our feature on all of the best Logitech Harmony universal remote alternatives now that they have been discontinued.

More on the 2021 LG 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV:

Self-lighting OLED: Perfect Black, Intense Color, Infinite Contrast

α9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro/Sound Pro

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos

webOS + ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote

Gaming: G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync, VRR, ALLM

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!