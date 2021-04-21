FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter kit falls to $80 (Save 20%), more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.95 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches the all-time low, and is the first price cut of the year. This starter kit includes everything needed to deck out your smart home with the Lutron Caseta ecosystem. Alongside the bridge which pairs everything together, you’ll find an in-wall dimmer light switch alongside a Pico remote for controlling things from the couch. The entire system integrates with HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant for voice control, setting automations, or just using your smartphone to dim the overhead lights. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $15.

Other notable Lutron Caseta deals:

Then be sure to hit up our smart home guide for even more price cuts now that the week is underway. You can still save on Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera at $30, alongside the Siri-enabled Eve gear from $35. Otherwise, which out all of these ongoing Arlo smart camera deals from $100.

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit features:

Adjusting lights and shades from a smart phone has never been easier more reliable or affordable Experience the ultimate convenience with the Lutron Caseta Wireless dimmer Pico remote control and Smart Bridge. The wireless dimmer gives you the ability to set the right light for any activity whether it’s reading watching TV entertaining or having a casual dinner.

