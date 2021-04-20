Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system hits Amazon low at $120 off, more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera for $479.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s price cut matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to Arlo’s security stable, its new Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. That’s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $100.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

