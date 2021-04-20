FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system hits Amazon low at $120 off, more from $100

-
AmazonSmart HomeArlo
Save 20% From $100

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera for $479.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s price cut matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to Arlo’s security stable, its new Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. That’s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable Arlo deals:

Then be sure to hit up our smart home guide for even more price cuts as the week gets going. You can still save on Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera at $30, alongside the Siri-enabled Eve gear from $35. Otherwise, Nanit’s Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System is worth a look at $228.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Arlo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Thule’s Mac-ready Crossover 32L Backpack falls un...
Fitbit’s Ace 2 Activity Tracker gets kids outside...
Knives and multi-tools from $7: Imperial, Old Timer, Sw...
Upgrade your gear with Alienware’s low-profile RGB ga...
Amazon live plant Mother’s Day sale from $19: Sansevi...
Amazon’s self-made classic home office desk hits ...
Nanit’s Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System is Al...
Replenish your chocolate Muscle Milk Protein Shakes: 12...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $140

Thule’s Mac-ready Crossover 32L Backpack falls under $103 at Amazon (Reg. $140)

$103 Learn More
Reg. $90

MyProtein Impact Whey matching best price of the year: 6.6-lbs. for $30 shipped (Reg. $90)

$30 Learn More
Save 43%

Fitbit’s Ace 2 Activity Tracker gets kids outside and racing to go for just $40 (Reg. $70)

$40 Learn More
From $689

Intel’s NUC 9 Extreme kits are ideal for gaming, Plex servers, more at up to $420 off

$420 off Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 21-inch 48V electric mower simplifies yard chores at $300, more

Learn More
30% off

Knives and multi-tools from $7: Imperial, Old Timer, Swiss+Tech, more (Up to 30% off)

From $7 Learn More
75% off

New Balance shoes up to 75% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $40

from $40 Learn More
Save $30

Upgrade your gear with Alienware’s low-profile RGB gaming keyboard at $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More