Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip sees first discount of the year at $70, more from $35

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories headlined by its Color LED Light Strip for $69.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer saves you $10, is the first price cut of 2021, and matches our previous mention from back in August. Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 170 customers and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.” Head below for more from $35.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories:

While you’ll find a selection of other notable discounts in our smart home guide, this morning saw Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera fall to $30. That’s alongside Citizen’s Echo Wall Clocks with Alexa support on sale from $61 as well as this refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle at $95.

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

