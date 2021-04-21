Walker Edison’s X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk dives to $95.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Wright Modern X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk for $95.40 shipped. That’s over $34 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’ve been in need of a new desk, it may be time to take the plunge. This Walker Edison offering boasts a glass surface and is ready to accommodate multiple monitors. Even better, if you have enough room two of these can be joined together for more space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

During assembly there’s a good chance you’ll leave some smudges on the glass. Thankfully today’s savings can cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at under $3 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that will keep your investment looking great for the foreseeable future.

More deals that are bound to come in handy around the house include the Amazon Basics 4-Digit Combination Padlock at $5.50 Prime shipped along with this affordable sofa for $291.50.

Walker Edison Wright Glass Desk features:

2 side surfaces support up to 50 Ibs. each and corner top surface supports up to 20 Ibs.

Join 2 desks to accommodate multiple monitors and create an optimal gaming space

Desk top made with tempered safety glass

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

