FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up to $159 off Greenworks yard tools at Amazon from $48: Mowers, trimmers, blowers, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsGreenWorks
30% off From $48

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off electric Greenworks lawn care power tools. One standout is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17 inch Brushed Mower with 4Ah Battery and Charger for $221.51 shipped. Regularly listed at between $257 and as much as $320 across 2021, today’s offer is the best price we have tracked at Amazon this year and the lowest total we can find. This is a great way to get dangerous and cumbersome gas out of your setup in favor of a 40V battery system (that can also power 25 other Greenworks products). This model has a 17-inch cutting deck as well as a 2-in-1 setup that offers rear bagging and mulching. You’ll also find a single-lever, 5-position cutting deck height adjustment to get the perfect grass length. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,400 Amazon customers. More Greenworks deals below. 

More Greenworks Gold Box deals:

Be sure to head over to our home goods and Green Deals hubs for even more electric power tool deals. We are still tracking a host of DEWALT 20V MAX drills, saws, sanders, and other tools now from $97 as well as a solid offer on RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit, this 6-piece tool kit at $9 Prime shipped, and even more right here

More on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Mower:

  • The universal 40V battery system powers more than 25 products and provides gas-like performance with ample running time for normal yard projects.
  • Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery
  • 17 inch deck is versatile and light weight
  • 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use
  • Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals GreenWorks

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drop...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear...
Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers, these Polk sou...
Amazon 1-day Tom’s of Maine sale from $6: Toothpa...
Honeywell smart thermostats are up to 25% off for Earth...
Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer...
Save up to 32% on mophie Qi wireless charging stations ...
Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PS4/PS5 back down t...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V electric string trimmer spruces up your landscape at $281, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V electric trimmer cleans up your yard for $134, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle yardwork with Greenworks’ 40V cordless lawn mower at a low of $194, more

Learn More
Reg. $2,000

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drops even lower to $1,570 (Reg. up to $2,000)

$1,570 Learn More
New low

Belkin 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is on sale for the first time at $90

$90 Learn More
40% off

Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from just $30

From $30 Learn More

EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More