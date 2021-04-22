Up to $159 off Greenworks yard tools at Amazon from $48: Mowers, trimmers, blowers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off electric Greenworks lawn care power tools. One standout is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17 inch Brushed Mower with 4Ah Battery and Charger for $221.51 shipped. Regularly listed at between $257 and as much as $320 across 2021, today’s offer is the best price we have tracked at Amazon this year and the lowest total we can find. This is a great way to get dangerous and cumbersome gas out of your setup in favor of a 40V battery system (that can also power 25 other Greenworks products). This model has a 17-inch cutting deck as well as a 2-in-1 setup that offers rear bagging and mulching. You’ll also find a single-lever, 5-position cutting deck height adjustment to get the perfect grass length. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,400 Amazon customers. More Greenworks deals below.

More Greenworks Gold Box deals:

Be sure to head over to our home goods and Green Deals hubs for even more electric power tool deals. We are still tracking a host of DEWALT 20V MAX drills, saws, sanders, and other tools now from $97 as well as a solid offer on RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit, this 6-piece tool kit at $9 Prime shipped, and even more right here.

More on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Mower:

The universal 40V battery system powers more than 25 products and provides gas-like performance with ample running time for normal yard projects.

Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery

17 inch deck is versatile and light weight

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

