Delta Cycle’s Da Vinci Bike Hanger now within cents of Amazon low at $10.50 (Reg. $16+)

-
Delta Cycle
Reg. $16+ $10.50

Amazon is offering the Delta Cycle Leonardo Da Vinci Single Bike Storage Rack Hook Hanger for $10.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 or more at Amazon over the last year, today’s offer is within cents of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Looking for somewhere to keep the bike neat and tidy in between rides this summer? Well, this might very well be it. This one allows you to hang “any bike bicycle vertically in seconds” with no assembly required and included rubber sleeves to protect your bike’s finish. Delta Cycle also ships it with a Da Vinci tray to protect your walls. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, you could save a touch more and opt for these simple bike hanger hooks. The 8-pack comes in at under $10 Prime shipped and can support an entire family worth of bikes. But they will require some additional know-how when it comes to installation, and there are no extras here like the sleeve and tire tray. But if you do only have one bike to store, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets. 

Then check out these $300 price drops on the Juiced Scorpion X powerful new moped-style ebike and the Kent Electric Bike. Or just forget the outdoor bike altogether and score a stationary exercise model for the home gym at the best price we have tracked since December 2019 and be sure to browse through the rest mod today’s workout gear from $44

More on the Delta Cycle Da Vinci Bike Hanger:

  • Space saving and quick storage: Hang any bike bicycle vertically in seconds, color may vary
  • Simple installation: No assembly required, easy installation to wall.
  • Includes tray: includes da Vinci wall tray to keep your surfaces clean and protected
  • Rubber sleeves protect bike from scratches
  • Versatile and heavy duty: accommodates any wheel size; Maximum load of 40 pounds

