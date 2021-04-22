Finish Line Spring Savings Sale takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Nike, adidas, more

Finish Line is offering up to 40% off new markdowns from top brands including Nike, adidas, Jordan, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, and many more. Prices are a marked. Status Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery for a year. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Nike React Infinity Running Shoes for $110, which is $50 off the original rate. These shoes are cushioned, flexible, lightweight, and great for everyday wear. They’re also nice for workouts with a responsive cushioning to help give you a springy step. You can choose from three fun color options for spring and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Finish Line customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!