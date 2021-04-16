FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit includes a 2Ah battery to clean up your yard for $99

-
Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 18V Cordless Blower Kit for $99 shipped. Down from its $177 list price, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. Now that spring has sprung, you’ll want to be prepared for cleanup after a long day of yard work. RIDGID’s cordless blower comes with a 2Ah battery and charger, built to be used within the company’s 18V platform of other tools. This makes today’s purchase quite versatile as your single battery will be used by a multitude of other tools in the garage. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, opting for the Sun Joe 6A Plug-in Electric Blower will save quite a bit of cash. It costs just $20 on Amazon, which is a full 80% below today’s lead deal, even on sale. The biggest thing to keep in mind here is that it’s plug-in only, so you’ll need an extension cord to use this model instead of the battery seen above.

Don’t miss the 1-day-only deals that we’re tracking on other Sun Joe gear. You’ll find electric mowers plus a variety of other items discounted, with prices from $56. Up to 45% in savings is available, but the deals will be gone at midnight so act fast before pricing goes back up.

More about RIDGID’s Cordless Blower:

RIDGID introduces the 18V Compact Cordless Blower Kit with (1) 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger. The 2.0 Ah Battery and 18V Charger are compatible with all RIDGID tools. With registration, this tool is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement. The 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Blower with Inflator/Deflator Nozzle Kit includes a 2.0 Ah Battery, an 18V Charger, and an operator’s manual.

