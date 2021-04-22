Just in time for the release of New Pokemon Snap at the end of the month, Fujifilm is launching a new mini Nintendo Switch printer. Based on the brand’s Instax Mini Link smartphone printer, Fujifilm and Nintendo have now joined forces for a special edition model that will allow gamers to print directly from their Switch console to the printer via a dedicated smartphone app. The oddly named INSTAX Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Smartphone Printer is not just for New Pokemon Snap, though. It also works with Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, and just about every other title your Switch can play. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Fujifilm’s new mini Nintendo Switch printer

The new mini Nintendo Switch printer isn’t quite as integrated with Switch as we would like, but it is quite a direct process using the new, dedicated smartphone app. You can add frames and filters to screenshots taken with the Nintendo Switch capture function before printing them out onto INSTAX instant images.

Gamers can scan their Switch screenshots to beam them over to the app for editing and touch-ups before sending out a print job to the new new mini Nintendo Switch printer:

A simple QR Code scan of the game screen using the Mini Link Special Edition App allows the image to be printed with a variety of frames based on characters from Nintendo Switch games.

Those who already own a Fujifilm INSTAX MINI LINK Smartphone printer can also make use of this functionality as well:

Current INSTAX MINI LINK Smartphone printer users can also download this new App for free, for use with their existing INSTAX MINI LINK Smartphone printer product.

Joining the existing INSTAX MINI LINK lineup is the new red-and-blue-themed mini Nintendo Switch printer model as well as a bundle with a silicone Pikachu case for those eagerly awaiting the New Pokemon Snap title.

It will be available not only as a single printer, but also in a special bundle with a customized silicone case designed with the popular Pokémon Pikachu. The special bundle will be released in a limited quantity several weeks after release of the Mini Link Special Edition.

The new Switch model is expected to go up for sale in “late April 2021” (reports suggest April 30, 2021) at $99.95, while the Pikachu bundle will be available in “late May 2021” at $119.95 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the new Switch model, or INSTAX Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Smartphone Printer, is really just a new version of the already-available model, the dedicated app that gets your Switch screenshots to the printer is really the new feature here. Considering the already-available models will support the Switch printing feature as well, it’s really just matter of color choice between the new Switch printer, and the previously released white, beige, denim, and pink models. While tech-savvy Switch users will likely figure out a way to do this kind of thing without the dedicated hardware/software combo, this is a new option for the rest of us that can also be used as a standard smartphone printer as well.



