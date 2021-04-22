Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PS4/PS5 back down to Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PlayStation at $59.97 shipped. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much direct, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Ideal for fighting games and folks looking for a more hardcore PS4/PS5 gamepad, it carries six face buttons, a “hyper-responsive” 8-way D-pad, and a form-factor that supports both traditional and “claw” fighting game grip styles. You can disable any of the extra buttons if required, plus you’ll find a nice 3.5mm audio jack. It is compatible with everything on PS4 and will work on PS5, but there some limitations with newer titles and DualSense-related features. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For something even more affordable, there are a number of third-party PlayStation controllers available via Amazon at about half the price including this PICTEK 1300mAh Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 at $37. Just note that while most of these PS4 controllers will work to some degree on PS5, as we mentioned above, there are limitations here in comparison to using a DualSense.

Speaking of PlayStation, here’s everything you need to know about the new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, the April PlayStation Plus FREE games, and details on the first major PlayStation 5 update. And don’t worry, Sony isn’t going to shut down the PS3 and Vita stores anymore.

More on the Razer Raion Fightpad Controller:

Arcade stick-inspired 6 front-button layout: the Razer raion’s front Buttons are optimal spaced and positioned to accommodate both standard and “claw” Grip styles

8-Way d-pad for precise diagonal input: cushioned and hyper-responsive, the Razer mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad allows for clean execution of combos in competitive fighting games

Built-in competition mode: allows for disabling of extra Buttons to avoid extraneous inputs during Tournament play with built-in button Lock functionality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!