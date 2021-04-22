FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PS4/PS5 back down to Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonApps GamesRazer
Reg. $100 $60

Amazon is now offering the Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PlayStation at $59.97 shipped. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much direct, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Ideal for fighting games and folks looking for a more hardcore PS4/PS5 gamepad, it carries six face buttons, a “hyper-responsive” 8-way D-pad, and a form-factor that supports both traditional and “claw” fighting game grip styles. You can disable any of the extra buttons if required, plus you’ll find a nice 3.5mm audio jack. It is compatible with everything on PS4 and will work on PS5, but there some limitations with newer titles and DualSense-related features. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, there are a number of third-party PlayStation controllers available via Amazon at about half the price including this PICTEK 1300mAh Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 at $37. Just note that while most of these PS4 controllers will work to some degree on PS5, as we mentioned above, there are limitations here in comparison to using a DualSense

Speaking of PlayStation, here’s everything you need to know about the new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, the April PlayStation Plus FREE games, and details on the first major PlayStation 5 update. And don’t worry, Sony isn’t going to shut down the PS3 and Vita stores anymore. 

More on the Razer Raion Fightpad Controller:

  • Arcade stick-inspired 6 front-button layout: the Razer raion’s front Buttons are optimal spaced and positioned to accommodate both standard and “claw” Grip styles
  • 8-Way d-pad for precise diagonal input: cushioned and hyper-responsive, the Razer mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad allows for clean execution of combos in competitive fighting games
  • Built-in competition mode: allows for disabling of extra Buttons to avoid extraneous inputs during Tournament play with built-in button Lock functionality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drop...
EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through ...
Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers, these Polk sou...
Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $...
Amazon 1-day Tom’s of Maine sale from $6: Toothpa...
Honeywell smart thermostats are up to 25% off for Earth...
Show More Comments

Related

First major PlayStation 5 update hits tomorrow: USB storage, new social features, and more

Learn More
Reg. $60

PlayStation Plus 1-year subscriptions drop to one of the best prices at under $28 (Reg. $60)

$28 Learn More
Reg. $2,000

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drops even lower to $1,570 (Reg. up to $2,000)

$1,570 Learn More
New low

Belkin 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is on sale for the first time at $90

$90 Learn More
40% off

Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from just $30

From $30 Learn More

EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through Time, Earth Atlantis, iWriter Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More