Following last month’s Final Fantasy VII remake offering, Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail the 2021 April PlayStation Plus FREE games. While time is winding down very quickly to grab your FREE copy of Ratchet & Clank (go download it now if you haven’t yet), it looks like PlayStation Plus members are in for another treat in April. With the new Oddworld: Soulstorm for PS5 and open-world zombie action game Days Gone on tap next month, you’ll definitely want head below for more details.

April PlayStation Plus FREE games

The April PlayStation Plus free games will go live on April 6th, 2021 and are headlined by the latest entry into the Oddworld franchise, Soulstorm. This PlayStation 5 game was shown off at this year’s State of Play event and is actually releasing on the same day as it will be available for PS Plus subscribers for FREE. Pre-orders are currently listed at $50 via Amazon, for comparison.

PlayStation Plus members will also be jumping on the Harley and heading into the open-world Pacific Northwest to take out hordes of Freaker zombies in Days Gone on PS4 (regularly $40 on PSN and more like $20 via Amazon). And lastly, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the “spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4,” will be available on April 6th for FREE including the “harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players.” This one typically fetches $50 on PSN and more like $30 on Amazon.

You still have time to grab last month’s PS Plus freebies right here. And if you need a refresh, 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions are still available for under $29 as well. Then dive into all of the freebie Play At Home titles, today’s best game deals of the day, and the new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers with haptic feedback and finger touch detection.

More details from Sony:

Lead Mudokons to freedom in Oddworld: Soulstorm. Devise techniques to survive Freaker hordes in Days Gone. Gear up and give zombies hell with your squad in Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The stakes are high whatever adventure you choose to play first. All three games will be available to download from Tuesday, April 6 – Monday, May 3. Let’s take a closer look at the choices that await you next month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!