Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drops even lower to $1,570 (Reg. up to $2,000)

Amazon is now offering the Sony X900H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $1,569.99 shipped. Clip the on-page $30 coupon if it isn’t already. Regularly just shy of $2,000, this one is currently on sale for $1,600 at Best Buy and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year. This is also $30 below our previous mention on this model. It has a 4K 2160p resolution panel with HDR support, X-Reality PRO HD upscaling, and Dolby Vision, alongside Google Home, Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and AirPlay 2 support. As well as direct access to thousands of apps and all of your favorite streaming services, this Android TV sports built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, four HDMI jacks, and a pair of USB, as well as voice commands. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A more affordable way to bring 75-inches of 4K smart TV to your setup is with the 2020 LG UHD 73 Series K Smart UHD TV at $997 shipped. This one will also provide direct access to streaming services and apps as well as support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $600 less than today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

But the 4K smart TV deals don’t stop there. We are also tracking up to $660 off OLED TVs alongside a host of other 2020 or newer models starting from $140 right here.

Alongside today’s Polk sound bar sale from $246, our home theater guide is filled with notable audio upgrades as well including this massive JBL setup at over $1,000 off, the Roku Smart Soundbar, and more. Plus, browse through our roundup of the best Logitech Harmony universal remote alternatives while you’re at it.

More on the Sony X900H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation.

FULL ARRAY LED with local dimming: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes along with realistic contrast enhanced by X-tended Dynamic Range.

GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

