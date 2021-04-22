Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers, these Polk sound bars are on sale from $246 (Save 24%)

Amazon currently offers the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar for $399.96 shipped. Down from the usual $499 going rate, you’re saving $99 with today’s offer coming within $1 of the all-time low and matching the second-best price to date. Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar aims to elevate your home theater experience with 3D audio and a wireless subwoofer for a well-rounded audio profile. On top of its Chomecast support, you’ll be able to stream tracks from Apple Music alongside Spotify and more. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are joined by ARC HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $246.

Other Polk Audio soundbars deals:

Then be sure to head over to our home theater guide for even more discounts today. We’re currently tracking as selection of HDTVs to update your movie watching experience on sale from $130, alongside Roku’s Smart Sound Bar at $150. But if your setup truly deserves some home theater-quality audio, these JBL packages are taking up to $1,090 off.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar features:

Polk MagniFi 2 high-performance home theater sound bar and wireless subwoofer system provide bigger, more dynamic sound than traditional sound bars, and is optimized to make movies, TV, video games and music come to life. The MagniFi 2 comes with a wireless 8″ subwoofer and features patented SDA surround technology for a wider, more immersive listening experience and Voice Adjust technology for crystal clear dialogue.

