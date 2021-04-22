Oculus Quest 2 delivers untethered virtual reality experiences, now on sale from $270

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset starting at $269.99 shipped for the 64GB model when code EARTHDAY has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts of any kind, is a better value than our previous bundle offer, and a rare chance to bring home the popular headset. You can also score the 256GB model for $359.99, down from $399. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Then head below for more.

This promotion at Verizon today is also discounting some additional accessories for the Oculus Quest 2, including the official carrying case. Using the code noted above, you’ll be able to drop the price down to $45 from its usual $49 going rate. This is one of the very first offers on the accessory and will help keep everything protected and together in-between journeys into the virtual world.

But if a more traditional gaming setup is still more your speed, head on over to our PC gaming guide. Yesterday saw a series of notable discounts go live for upgrading your battlestation, including these Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs which pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $80, as well as Acer’s 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $200 off.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more

