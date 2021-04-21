Acer’s unbeatable 27-in. 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees first price drop at $630 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering Acer’s 27-inch Predator XB273K 4K Gaming Monitor for $629.99 shipped. This is the first major price cut we’ve seen, bringing it down $200 for a new all-time low. Between its 3840 x 2160p 4K resolution and whip-fast 144Hz max refresh rate, this is the ultimate gaming monitor for your setup. Connect via either DisplayPort or HDMI, and enjoy top-tier performance without ever needing to worry about lag or screen tearing, thanks to its NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. Plus, color and resolution quality that goes beyond cinematic, with Quantum Dot color emitters so small and precise you can easily immerse yourself in the lifelike gameplay. The Predator XB273K also boasts a number of customization options, such as dark boost, coloration changes, and more, while surrounded by a glare-fighting shade shield for maximum clarity. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 customers. See below for more.

If you’re serious about the highest quality picture for your monitor without breaking the bank, you could pay less than half of today’s lead deal on this 28″ 4K Asus Monitor at $244. While you’re not going to find 4K picture at 144Hz refresh rates at this price level, you can enjoy a one-millisecond response time for smooth, crystal clear gameplay at 60Hz. And for the marathon gamers, this monitor features reduced blue light and flicker-free picture so you can save stress on your eyes as well as your wallet. Equipped with dual DisplayPort and HDMI ports, rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 2,000 customers.

While you’re thinking about your dream gaming setup, why not boost your audio to boot? Razer’s Opus ANC headphones are down to just $150. Or go for a full overhaul with Intel’s NUC 9 Extreme kit at $420 off. And don’t miss out on today’s top deals, like $111 off Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air, our top gaming deals of the day, or this 10W phone charger shaped like the Millennium Falcon.

Predator XB273K 4K Gaming Monitor features:

Fasten your seatbelt: The Predator XB273K Ultra HD display with 4K resolution is all about no compromises on gaming performance, color or speed. This 27-inch (3840 x 2160) monitor combine’s jaw dropping specs including an IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. This G-SYNC Compatible monitor takes gameplay to the next level of smooth. Unleash gaming’s maximum potential to provide richer colors far beyond what has been previously possible. Experience something new.

