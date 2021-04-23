23andMe Ancestry and Health DNA test kits hit best prices of the year from $89 + more from $49

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit for $149 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular $199 price tag and the best price we have tracked on Amazon this year. Unlike the more affordable Ancestry + Traits kit (also on sale today), this one provides over 150 reports and screens for genetic connections across the globe as well as ancestry composition. That’s on top of the ability to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” There are also no additional hidden costs, lab fees, or anything else of that nature. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for more DNA test kit deals.

Woot via Amazon is also offering a light discount on the aforementioned 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit at $88.95 shipped. While this is just a 10% discount off the regular $100 price tag, it is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. This one is much of the same but with fewer reports (including health predispositions, wellness, and family health tree). There’s a handy comparison chart if you scroll down on this page. Also rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers.

But if you’re really just curious for fun, one of the more affordable options out there might be more suitable. The highly-rated FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder DNA Test comes in at $49 shipped right now on Amazon, which is 38% off the regular $80 price tag and the best we can find. This one “provides powerful interactive tools to help find your DNA relatives, trace your lineage through time and determine family connections.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers.

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

