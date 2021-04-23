New Amazon low hits Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock with dual 4K60 support, more: $180 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $179.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. This sophisticated hub sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and delivers throughput of up to 40Gb/s. Ports include dual Thunderbolt 3/USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, 3x USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, alongside 3.5mm headphone and microphone inputs. It’s able to power two 4K displays at 60Hz, making it a solid option for boosting productivity. Everything is pulled off using a single built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable, and once connected your PC or MacBook will be able to charge at up to 85-watt speeds. Get a better idea of what to expect when scoping out our hands-on reviews of Elgato’s Pro and Mini Thunderbolt 3 docks. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Elevate your laptop to the height of your other displays when grabbing this foldable aluminum stand at under $19 Prime shipped. Unlike many competitors, this solution folds into a compact design that’s easy to slide into a backpack. Roughly 500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.1/5 stars.

Many more deals await with options like RAVPower’s 2-Port 61W Charging Adapter at $20.50, Amazon’s 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26.50, and don’t forget that Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks are up to 20% off. While you’re at it, be sure to consider upgrading a traditional outlet with USB-A, Type-C, and Qi charging with the new RapidX MyCharging Station.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once

Charge your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook with up to 85 W via the same cable you use to connect to the dock

2 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports: Extended versatility, including 5K display support; Dual display support: Up to 2x 4K resolution

