Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case for the latest iPad Air sees first discount to $150

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case for the latest iPad Air at $149.99 shipped. Marking the very first price cut to date, this is down from the usual $160 going rate and hitting a new all-time low. Logitech’s Folio Touch Case covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest iPad Air with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpad. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 390 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or for those who can live without the folio design, save even more cash and pick up Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. This offering won’t add any protection to your device and lacks the built-in trackpad, but will deliver a more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on solely on the touchscreen. Not to mention, there’s a 4.8/5 star rating from over 2,200 customers.

But if it’s the latest 10.2-inch iPad you’re currently rocking, don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a new all-time low on Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard at $130. Delivering much of the same elevated typing experience, this one ups the ante on durability as well. Or just check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide as we close out the week.

Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case features:

Logitech’s Folio Touch for iPad Air combines a precision trackpad with a full-size backlit keyboard. Navigate your iPad with familiar gestures or quickly and easily position a cursor to edit spreadsheets, documents, and presentations. Enjoy comfortable typing on a full-size keyboard with backlit keys that are perfect for working in dark environments or late at night. And the flexible design supports four use modes for extra versatility.

