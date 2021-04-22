Casely’s Instagram-ready iPhone 12 cases now 30% off for Earth Day: MagSafe and more

Casely’s Instagram-worthy iPhone cases are now 25% off for Earth Day. However, you can use our exclusive code for 30% off and even better deals on all of the Earth Collection offerings. As we explained in our recent Tested review of its Bold Collection, each of the wild and colorful designs on sale today are available for loads of different models including the latest iPhone 12 handsets and come in four styles: minimalist Classic, ultra protective Bold, MagSafe + Bold, and the Power 2.0 battery pack variant. Shipping is free on all US orders over $20 and be sure to head below for our exclusive discount code.

Casely Earth Day sale:

All of Casely’s unique iPhone cases that are on sale today can be found on this landing page. While the advertised code, BLOOM, will knock 25% off your order, our exclusive 9to5Mac30 code will actually take 30% off at checkout (the codes cannot be stacked here unfortunately).

That means the regularly $45 iPhone 12 Bold + MagSafe variants (on all of the designs you see here) will drop down to $31.50 with free shipping using the exclusive code above. That’s 30% off, matching our previous mention, and a great chance to score some of the brand’s unique designs to adorn your iPhone 12 (all iPhone 12 models supported here via the listing page). And you get a free sticker pack with purchase.

You can learn more about Casely’s iPhone 12 cases right here in our hands-on review. And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Casely Earth Day offerings right here.

Speaking of iPhone 12 cases, be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories roundup for even more case deals, as well as this offer on Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet Case. Then check out Nomad’s 25% off spring sale, Anker’s first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, and CASETiFY’s latest Disney collection

More on the Casely Bold + MagSafe cases:

This cover is a conversation starter to return smiles to your face and your friends! This cheery cover is also perfectly able to withstand hard falls. With specifically rounded edges to protect your phone screen and volume buttons, you’ll never have to worry if you’re sacrificing protection for looks. This phone case can be purchased for all iPhones 6 and up, the latest Samsung models, and the latest Note models

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!