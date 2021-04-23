FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub falls to lowest price of the year at $70 (Save $20)

Reg. $90 $70

Adorama is currently offering the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $69.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts of the year, and is the best since 2020’s holiday season. Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for. There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $49. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub found above.

While we’re talking about Assistant upgrades, be sure to check out all of the discounts in our smart home guide like this TP-Link Kasa indoor camera at $30. That’s alongside this ongoing Google Wi-Fi Mesh System on sale for $160, as well as the 2021 low on Pixel Buds at $129.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the charcoal Google Nest Hub. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local smart devices; Bluetooth is also built-in to enable streaming from your favorite compatible device. The touchscreen helps simplify on-screen app navigation and displays search results, photos, videos, your smart security footage, and more. A physical mute switch enables you to turn off the onboard microphones for added privacy.

