After getting a first look at the upcoming brick-built R2-D2, the LEGO Group is now officially taking the wraps off of the upcoming creation ahead of its May the 4th debut. Stacking up to over 2,300 pieces, the latest rendition of the galaxy’s most famous droid enters in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on when you’ll be able to bring this droid to your collection.

LEGO’s latest R2-D2 is its most detailed yet

With Star Wars Day just around the corner, the LEGO Group is finally ready to unveil the upcoming R2-D2 set that has been rumored for most of the year so far. And now that we’ve gotten a full look, the new rendition of the droid doesn’t disappoint with 2,314 pieces, plenty of play features, and a display-worthy design.

Despite being the largest Star Wars creation of 2021 at this point, the LEGO R2-D2 isn’t fitting into the Ultimate Collector Series like we saw from the original brick-built droid back in 2012. That’ll be reserved for the Republic Gunship due out later this fall, as well as a potential second UCS creation.

But as for the actual details, the LEGO Group has certainly delivered the most accurate brick-built version of R2-D2 to date. The droid’s dome head featured a much more rounded off design that employs plenty of sloped pieces to achieve the iconic look. Then sprinkled throughout the rest of the astromech’s body are little greebles that deliver a pretty eye-catching recreation of the Star Wars icon.

Standing over 12-inches tall, this has given the set’s designer plenty of space to incorporate some play features into the build, as well. This version of LEGO R2-D2 enters with a retractable third leg and rotating head, which are pretty signature features of any astromech droid and a must for a brick-built rendition. There’s also a little compartment for a variety of tools to pop out of the droid as seen in various movies, as well as a slot in the dome for a mini version of Luke’s lightsaber.

And in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, the LEGO Group is including a special printed brick to commemorate the occasion alongside a minifigure version of R2-D2 and display plaque.

Launching ahead of May the 4th

The new LEGO R2-D2 will be officially debuting ahead of Star Wars Day on May 1. It enters with a $199.99 price tag and will launch just after the buildable Probe Droid, which is making a debut at the end of April here.

When the first photos started emerging of the upcoming LEGO R2-D2, I wasn’t entirely convinced that I liked the new look over 2012’s version of the droid. But now that we’re getting a full look at what to expect, I’m really digging the more rounded off techniques and more accurate design. The play features are also pretty exciting in my book. I love that it included a miniature version of Luke’s lightsaber, with the rotating head and other retractable tools just being added perks for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

