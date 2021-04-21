FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO officially unveils upcoming 2,300-piece R2-D2 set ahead of May the 4th

-
LEGONewsToys & Hobbies

After getting a first look at the upcoming brick-built R2-D2, the LEGO Group is now officially taking the wraps off of the upcoming creation ahead of its May the 4th debut. Stacking up to over 2,300 pieces, the latest rendition of the galaxy’s most famous droid enters in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on when you’ll be able to bring this droid to your collection.

LEGO’s latest R2-D2 is its most detailed yet

With Star Wars Day just around the corner, the LEGO Group is finally ready to unveil the upcoming R2-D2 set that has been rumored for most of the year so far. And now that we’ve gotten a full look, the new rendition of the droid doesn’t disappoint with 2,314 pieces, plenty of play features, and a display-worthy design.

Despite being the largest Star Wars creation of 2021 at this point, the LEGO R2-D2 isn’t fitting into the Ultimate Collector Series like we saw from the original brick-built droid back in 2012. That’ll be reserved for the Republic Gunship due out later this fall, as well as a potential second UCS creation.

But as for the actual details, the LEGO Group has certainly delivered the most accurate brick-built version of R2-D2 to date. The droid’s dome head featured a much more rounded off design that employs plenty of sloped pieces to achieve the iconic look. Then sprinkled throughout the rest of the astromech’s body are little greebles that deliver a pretty eye-catching recreation of the Star Wars icon.

Standing over 12-inches tall, this has given the set’s designer plenty of space to incorporate some play features into the build, as well. This version of LEGO R2-D2 enters with a retractable third leg and rotating head, which are pretty signature features of any astromech droid and a must for a brick-built rendition. There’s also a little compartment for a variety of tools to pop out of the droid as seen in various movies, as well as a slot in the dome for a mini version of Luke’s lightsaber.

And in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, the LEGO Group is including a special printed brick to commemorate the occasion alongside a minifigure version of R2-D2 and display plaque.

Launching ahead of May the 4th

The new LEGO R2-D2 will be officially debuting ahead of Star Wars Day on May 1. It enters with a $199.99 price tag and will launch just after the buildable Probe Droid, which is making a debut at the end of April here.

9to5Toys‘ take:

When the first photos started emerging of the upcoming LEGO R2-D2, I wasn’t entirely convinced that I liked the new look over 2012’s version of the droid. But now that we’re getting a full look at what to expect, I’m really digging the more rounded off techniques and more accurate design. The play features are also pretty exciting in my book. I love that it included a miniature version of Luke’s lightsaber, with the rotating head and other retractable tools just being added perks for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, no...
TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with ...
Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Cro...
Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongsid...
New RapidX MyCharging Station turns wall outlet into Ap...
Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for...
MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fabl...
Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming ...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO teases upcoming UCS-style R2-D2 set ahead of May the 4th

Learn More

LEGO launches new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets alongside Probe Droid set

Pre-order! Learn More

LEGO debuts 2,300-piece NASA Space Shuttle Discovery with Hubble telescope payload

Read more Learn More

LEGO expands buildable helmet collection with new 410-piece Batman Cowl

Learn More

LEGO unveils new details on upcoming UCS Republic Gunship

Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery celebrates a NASA icon

Buy now Learn More

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

Learn More
20% off

Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $10 during Eastbay’s Flash Sale + 20% off orders of $49

From $10 Learn More