After today’s official unveiling of the new R2-D2 set, the LEGO Group is now showing off its upcoming May the 4th promotional set. This 217-piece LEGO creation continues the recent trend of recreating iconic scenes from a galaxy far, far away, assembling a brick-built version of the Tatooine Homestead complete with miniature Landspeeder, Sandcrawler, and more. Head below for a closer look at this upcoming kit and to learn how it can be added to your collection for free.

LEGO unveils upcoming Tatooine Homestead set

Starting back in 2019, the LEGO Group has taken May the 4th and the holiday season as a chance to debut new promotional sets for Star Wars fans centered around miniature dioramas. As this year’s first addition to the lineup, we’re getting a new 217-piece version of the Tatooine Homestead, the place where everything in the Original Trilogy kicks off.

Marking the first time we’ve seen the full Tatooine Homestead assembled in brick-built form, the set recreates just about all of the important scenes that take place on the sand-covered planet from A New Hope. There’s the Lars family home, some moisture vaporators, a tiny Landspeeder, and, of course, a fitting sandy backdrop to set the scene.

By far, my favorite part has to be the miniature Sandcrawler that’s flanked by little versions of Luke, Owen Lars, some Jawas, R2-D2, and C3-PO. Some unique printed tiles have been employed to add some extra detail to the Jawa transport, which is certainly a nice touch. Then on the front of the LEGO Tatooine Homestead set is a printed Star Wars tile.

Score the new limited-edition kit for yourself

Those wishing to add this micro-scale creation to their collections won’t have too long to wait, with the LEGO Tatooine Homestead set debuting on May the 4th. As we’ve come to expect from these smaller promotional builds, this one will be a gift with purchase on select orders.

LEGO is slated to kick off its annual Star Wars day festivities once the first of next month rolls around and runs through the fourth. During that time, picking up $85 or more worth of kits from a galaxy far, far away will earn you the limited-edition LEGO gift with purchase. Luckily, that means bringing home the new R2-D2 will qualify you for the freebie.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As cool as these creations have been, I really wish the LEGO Group would start taking inspiration from other themes for its upcoming Star Wars promotional releases. The recent Ulysses Space Probe, for instance, was such a great companion to the Space Shuttle Discovery, and yet, for the third year in a row now, we’re still getting miniature diorama builds that Star Wars fans have voiced discontent with since the beginning.

But for what the set actually is, I think the LEGO Group did a pretty solid job with its execution. It’s certainly my favorite of the promotional kits we’ve seen rolled out since 2019 and is arguably one of the most iconic locations across a galaxy far, far away.

The only real question left is: will it be enough for you to hit the required $85 threshold? Let us know in the comments below.

