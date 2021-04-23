meross’ Dimmable HomeKit Lamp makes a great nightstand companion at $26 (Save 40%)

The official meross Amazon storefront is discounting its Dimmable HomeKit Lamp for $25.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 4A9RK5B3 at checkout. Down from its usual $43 going rate, you’re saving 40% with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts, beating our previous mention by $6, and marking a new all-time low at Amazon. This dimmable smart lamp will integrate with Siri thanks to HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant. With built-in touch controls being joined by smartphone support, this lamp has an adjustable color temperature alongside dimmable illumination and more. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look which largely agrees with its 4.5/5 star rating from over 455 customers. Head below for more.

But if the HomeKit compatibility isn’t a must, you can save some extra cash by going with this AUKEY Smart Table Lamp instead. It features the added perk of RGB illumination alongside the dimming features noted above and will only run you $24. Or just ditch the smart functionality altogether and go with this dimmable nightstand lamp at $20.

Otherwise, go check out all of the price cuts in our smart home guide. This morning saw the best price of the year go live on Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub at $70, only to be joined by this TP-Link Smart Edison bulb at $14.

meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp features:

Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Touch control on the top of the smart lamp to light up or off, change colors and adjust brightness. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit different occasions. Apple latest version supports color temperature.

