DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend multi-year magazine sale with great titles for the spring/summer like Golf Digest and Men’s Health as well as many others. Pricing starts at under $4 per year with most of the popular options settling at around $4.33 with the multi-year commitment. These sales are a great way to score even lower than usual pricing while locking in 2+ years of deliveries. And DiscountMags will never charge delivery fees, sales tax, or auto renew your subscriptions on you. Head below for more details. 

Weekend multi-year magazine sale:

It’s hard to go wrong in the multi-year weekend sales as pricing is even lower than the usual end-of-week promotions. But one standout that will look great on coffee table or in clubhouse this summer is the 3-years of Golf Digest for $12.95. That drops your year total down to around $4.33 and to the best price we can find. Golf Digest, for comparison’s sake, sells for $20 per year at Amazon. As “one of the top golfing publications in the world,” this one is tailored towards both seasoned vets and beginners with everything from articles by professional players to an instructional section in each issue and a “a pocket guide that you can tear off and slip into your pocket to use on the course.” 

It’s not just Golf Digest on sale though, be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s multi-year magazine deals for additional offers from under $4 per year. Just remember, you can still lock-in 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 our exclusive code right here

Head over to this morning’s Amazon World Book Day sale with up to 85% off Kindle titles from $1. Then go pick up your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies and dive into our April Reading List

More on Golf Digest magazine:

Golf Digest magazine also has an instructional section in each issue, which includes tips to help you play like a pro. Professional golfers such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson write new articles for the magazine every month. They detail their experiences on the courses, giving you new ideas to control your swing and lower your score. You don’t need to worry about forgetting anything you learn, either, because each issue has a pocket guide that you can tear off and slip into your pocket to use on the course.

