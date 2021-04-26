Snag four Amazon reusable ice packs for under $1.50 each (Save 35%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering four of its Amazon Basics Reusable Hard-Sided Ice Packs for $5.83 shipped. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have. This 4-pack of hard-sided rectangular ice packs offers a cost-effective way to cool a lunch box, picnic bag, and more. Each pack measures 4.75 by 4.75 by 0.5 inches, yielding a balanced size that’s ready to chill “for 8 hours or more.” The heavy-duty plastic casing is both leak-proof and BPA-free. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to undercut the value above. This 4-pack of Fit + Fresh Slim Ice Packs is about as close as you can get and it’s more costly at $8 Prime shipped. These are actually smaller than what Amazon offers, once again underscoring just how solid the price today’s deal actually is.

Since you’re here, you may want to peek at some of the other deals we’ve spotted. Standout examples include Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle at $6.50, Betty Crocker’s Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker at under $27, and you can also grab this 4-quart cast iron dutch oven for $28.

Amazon Basics Reusable Ice Pack features:

4-pack of hard-sided square ice packs for temporary cold storage of food, beverages, perishables, and more; dimensions measure 4.75 x 4.75 x 0.5 inches

Heavy-duty BPA-free plastic casing for leak-free durability

Place in coolers, lunch boxes, bags, storage cases, and more to keep items cold

Slim, lightweight design allows for easy, unobtrusive placement in any carrying container

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!