FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag four Amazon reusable ice packs for under $1.50 each (Save 35%, All-time low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
35% off $1.50 each

Amazon is offering four of its Amazon Basics Reusable Hard-Sided Ice Packs for $5.83 shipped. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have. This 4-pack of hard-sided rectangular ice packs offers a cost-effective way to cool a lunch box, picnic bag, and more. Each pack measures 4.75 by 4.75 by 0.5 inches, yielding a balanced size that’s ready to chill “for 8 hours or more.” The heavy-duty plastic casing is both leak-proof and BPA-free. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to undercut the value above. This 4-pack of Fit + Fresh Slim Ice Packs is about as close as you can get and it’s more costly at $8 Prime shipped. These are actually smaller than what Amazon offers, once again underscoring just how solid the price today’s deal actually is.

Since you’re here, you may want to peek at some of the other deals we’ve spotted. Standout examples include Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle at $6.50, Betty Crocker’s Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker at under $27, and you can also grab this 4-quart cast iron dutch oven for $28.

Amazon Basics Reusable Ice Pack features:

  • 4-pack of hard-sided square ice packs for temporary cold storage of food, beverages, perishables, and more; dimensions measure 4.75 x 4.75 x 0.5 inches
  • Heavy-duty BPA-free plastic casing for leak-free durability
  • Place in coolers, lunch boxes, bags, storage cases, and more to keep items cold
  • Slim, lightweight design allows for easy, unobtrusive placement in any carrying container

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Daw...
Save up to $51 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness track...
Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker just hit ...
Gotham’s all-in-one 20-pc. cook and bakeware set ...
Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging stat...
This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band is just $9.5...
Best books to gift for Mother’s Day
Home Depot takes up to $150 off Milwaukee drills, drive...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar-powered outdoor LED lights at $32, more

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

From $3 Learn More
38% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (36% off), more

From $7 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with an outdoor motion-sensing LED flood light at $22.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle yardwork with Greenworks’ 40V cordless lawn mower at a low of $194, more

Learn More

Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER battery-powered lawn equipment at up to $90 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: This 250Wh portable power station runs your gear off-grid at $145, more

Learn More