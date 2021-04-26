FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, this 4-qt. Victoria is $28 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the 4-quart Victoria Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $27.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, today’s deals is up to 60% off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon over the last year, and the best we can find. Anyone who has spent time pricing these things out will know how notable of a deal this is. Even the 4.3-quart Amazon Basics model fetches $41+. You’re looking at a 4-quart cast iron Dutch oven and a lid with spikes to “create a natural self-basting cycle.” It comes seasoned with 100% non-GMO flaxseed oil and is compatible with just about every cooktop including “gas, electric, induction, oven, grill,” and even your upcoming campfires. Rated 4+ stars from over 560 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, we cannot find any other trustworthy options for less than today’s lead deal. If you’re looking for a high-quality solution that can go from the kitchen to the campsite without breaking the bank, the Victoria above is it. Just make sure you have a good set of oven mitts ready to go and these liners can come in handy when you’re out int he woods and trying to avoid doing too many dishes. 

Make sure the house stays clean while you're out camping with a LIDAR-equipped Wyze robo vacuum, then check out some of the other kitchenware deals on tap today. We have this touchscreen display toaster on sale as well as cold brew makers from $12.50, the Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker, and this single-serve pod coffee paker at under $27. 

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

Better Performance. The cast iron dutch oven has greater retention and distribution of heat. This seasoned cast iron pot has a tight-fitting lid which locks in moisture. Spikes under the lid create a natural self-basting cycle. Larger & ergonomic handles. High-Quality commercial iron casting for durability excellent heat retention. Made in Colombia using European cast iron machinery. Suitable for cooking in: induction, ceramic, campfire, grill, broiler and oven.

