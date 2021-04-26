Best books to gift for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and it’s time to start thinking about what gift you’re going to give to the special person in your life. Today we’re rounding up the best books on the market to gift on May 9. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. Also, check out our guides to Lululemon’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide, Carhartt’s Mom’s Guide, and adidas Mother’s Day Gift Ideas.

Cook This Book

Does your loved one enjoy cooking, or perhaps they want to learn a few new tricks in the kitchen? If so, the Cook This Book cookbook by Molly Paz is a wonderful choice. This book is said to “break the essentials of cooking down to clear and uncomplicated recipes that deliver big flavor with little effort and a side of education, including dishes like Pastrami Roast Chicken with Schmaltzy Onions and Dill, Chorizo and Chickpea Carbonara, and of course, her signature Cae Sal.” So whether a novice or a pro, this cookbook will be a hit, and it’s priced at $19.50 on Amazon for the hardcover version.

Things I Love About Mom

For something sweet, the Things I Love About Mom fill-in journal by Emily McDowell is a great idea. This book has 64 pages with 30 fill-in prompts to make her feel completely loved. With over 140 reviews on Amazon, this journal Mother’s Day book is rated 4.6/5 star and priced at just $11.99.

Live Beautiful

If your special person loves interior design and home decor, the book Live Beautiful by Athena Calderone is a top pick. Athena is an entertaining expert and the creator of EyeSwoon, a decor and lifestyle brand. She shares how rooms come to life and takes us into two of her own residences. This is a great book to pick up for a spring refresh. With over 1,300 reviews on Amazon, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars and makes for a perfect coffee table book. You can find it priced at $31 at Amazon today.

