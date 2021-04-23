After seeing new covers from Nomad and Spigen, new Pad & Quill leather AirTags keychain case has arrived. Now available for pre-order in singles or as a 4-pack with a nice bulk discount, Pad & Quill has once again puts its handmade touch on a gorgeous leather Apple gear accessory. Officially known as the Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain, it is now up for pre-order with a “late May” shipping time and you’ll want to head below to score 15% off your purchase.

The new Pad & Quill leather AirTags keychain case comes in at $24.95 or as a 4-pack for $79.95 with free shipping in orders over $35. However, if you use our PQ15 promotion code at checkout, your totals will drop down to $21.21 and $67.96 respectively. That’s 15% off, plus the $20 discount you get for purchasing the 4-pack, and a great time to ensure your AirTags have a wonderful home once they arrive.

Pad & Quill’s leather AirTags keychain case “is made from high-quality American leather hides and constructed by artisans.” You’ll find the brand’s usual parachute-grade nylon stitching, a stainless steel key ring, and the subtle embossed Pad & Quill logo. More details below.

Speaking of Pad & Quill and Apple’s latest gear announcements, be sure to check out the new 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases (now 20% off) as well as its smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case and its MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case.

More on the Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain:

We used gorgeous full-grain leather, the very same used in all our leather bags. The Keychain will look handsome for decades, and we paired it with UV-resistant incredibly durable stitching and top-quality stainless steel hardware. Just place the AirTag into the snug-fitting pocket and go about your life knowing it is always be watching out for your key stuff!

