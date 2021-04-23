FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pad & Quill debuts new American leather AirTags keychain case at $21, or 4-pack for $68 (15% off)

-
Pad & Quill
15% off From $21

After seeing new covers from Nomad and Spigen, new Pad & Quill leather AirTags keychain case has arrived. Now available for pre-order in singles or as a 4-pack with a nice bulk discount, Pad & Quill has once again puts its handmade touch on a gorgeous leather Apple gear accessory. Officially known as the Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain, it is now up for pre-order with a “late May” shipping time and you’ll want to head below to score 15% off your purchase. 

New Pad & Quill leather AirTags keychain case

The new Pad & Quill leather AirTags keychain case comes in at $24.95 or as a 4-pack for $79.95 with free shipping in orders over $35. However, if you use our PQ15 promotion code at checkout, your totals will drop down to $21.21 and $67.96 respectively. That’s 15% off, plus the $20 discount you get for purchasing the 4-pack, and a great time to ensure your AirTags have a wonderful home once they arrive. 

Pad & Quill’s leather AirTags keychain case “is made from high-quality American leather hides and constructed by artisans.” You’ll find the brand’s usual parachute-grade nylon stitching, a stainless steel key ring, and the subtle embossed Pad & Quill logo. More details below. 

Speaking of Pad & Quill and Apple’s latest gear announcements, be sure to check out the new 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases (now 20% off) as well as its smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case and its MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case

More on the Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain:

We used gorgeous full-grain leather, the very same used in all our leather bags. The Keychain will look handsome for decades, and we paired it with UV-resistant incredibly durable stitching and top-quality stainless steel hardware. Just place the AirTag into the snug-fitting pocket and go about your life knowing it is always be watching out for your key stuff!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases now up...
Pad & Quill launches new smart leather Brief AirPo...
Pad & Quill launches massive sitewide sale up to 5...
Pad & Quill intros new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 1...
Pad & Quill’s 2020 Aria Leather MacBook Pro/A...
Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 12 wallet an...
Pad & Quill debuts its first magnetic leather iPad ...
Pad & Quill launches new linen and magnetic iPad Pr...
Show More Comments

Related

pre-order

New 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases now up for pre-order at up to 20% off

20% off Learn More

Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases

Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill launches new smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case, now 15% off

$153 Learn More
Sitewide savings

Nomad’s 25% off spring sale discounts new leather iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More

Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17

Learn More
Reg. $279

Apple Watch SE falls to $5 per month at Verizon for a limited time

$120 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More
38% off

Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand at a low of $24.50 (Save 40%)

From $18.50 Learn More