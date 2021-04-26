FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB returns to lowest price yet at $700 (Save $150)

$150 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $850, today’s offer saves you $150, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the same price as the 128GB version. Samsung’s latest smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 256GB of storage and a 64MP triple-sensor camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the 4.8/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more.

Keep your new smartphone looking its best by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case to add some extra protection into the mix at $14. This cover wraps your handset in a slim design that has an anti-slip pattern etched into the back for extra grip. It also comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers so far.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts on hardware if the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for. Alongside $200 off the higher-end S21+ and Ultra handsets from Samsung, today saw its Galaxy Watch 3 lineup go on sale at $150 off. But then make sure you dive into all of the best app and game deals for your device right here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

