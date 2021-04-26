TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar + sub combo with 4K streaming now $70 (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, and currently starting from $147 at Amazon, today’s offer is $125 or 63% off the listing price, $5 below our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A deeply discounted way to upgrade your home theater audio quality, this is the Fire TV Edition with integrated 4K streaming for access to “tens of thousands of Alexa skills, channels, and apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video,” and much more. A built-in subwoofer is joined by a voice remote and three listening modes for movies, music, and news. Connectivity includes HDMI, optical audio, Bluetooth, and USB. This model carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you already have streaming access on your home entertainment setup or are just looking for something smaller, consider the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar at $49 shipped. There’s no sub here, nor will be quite as immersive overall, but it will certainly be an upgrade from your TV’s built-in drivers and features some wireless Bluetooth audio streaming alongside the 4+ star rating.

Be sure to check out the brand’s latest 8K Mini-LED TVs as well as this 85-inch model, new audio gear, and more. Then head over to our home theater hub for more including Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV, all of these Polk sound bars, and Roku’s Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2.

More on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar:

Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!