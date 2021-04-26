Upgrade to a stainless steel touchscreen display toaster for just $30 shipped today (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster for $29.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the steel colorway, and the best we can find. Separating itself from the competition with a digital touchscreen display (shows the countdown timer and more), this one looks nicer than the price tag suggests and is a great little upgrade for your aging workhorse. There are various toasting options here, including bagel, defrost, or reheat, as well as seven shade settings. From there, you’ll find a 1000-watt heating system, extra wide slots (perfect for bagels), a removable crumb tray, and the stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

For something even more affordable that looks nearly as modern on the countertop, check out this BLACK+DECKER 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster at $22.50 Prime shipped instead. You won’t find the touchscreen display here, but it has just about all of the same features otherwise, will save you even more, and carries even better ratings from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Bella Pro 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1000-watt toasting system and 7 setting shade control designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

