FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ready the iced coffee setup for the summer with these brewers from $12.50 at Amazon (30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrimula
30% off From $12.50

Amazon is now offering the 1.6-quart Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $27, this brewer tends to fetch closer to $18 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Perfect timing to ensure you have some delicious cold brew ready to go for the spring/summer, this is a particularly affordable all-in-one brewer and pitcher. You’re looking at a glass and plastic construction with a removable filter, and a 1.6-quart capacity that fits right into most fridges after/during the brewing process. “Simply add coffee grounds to the brew filter, pour cold water over the coffee, and let brew overnight or to desired strength.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More cold brew deals below. 

At just over $12.50, there really aren’t very many other options for less. You will find a couple in the $10 range on Amazon, but none with enough customer ratings to confidently recommend. If you’re in the market for a simple iced coffee maker/pitcher combo, today’s lead deal, or the one listed below, are some of the best options at the moment. 

More Iced/Coffee Maker deals:

We also have a great deal live on Betty Crocker’s Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker as well as this Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine. Then dive into our home goods guide for additional offers on household essentials, DIY tool kits, Mother’s Day gifts, and much more including the Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier, this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush deal, and ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometers from $9 (30% off)

More on the Primula Burke Deluxe:

  • COLD BREW COFFEE AT HOME – Save money and time by making incredibly rich and smooth cold brew coffee at home. It has never been easier and more affordable– all you need is a Primula cold brew coffee maker for incredible results.
  • DO IT YOURSELF CRAFT COLD BREW – Our unique cold brew extraction process produces flavorful, full bodied cold brew coffee and tea. The perfect gift for any novice or coffee enthusiast! Something to enjoy and use for many years.
  • STREAMLINED DESIGN – Simply add coffee grounds to the brew filter, pour cold water over the coffee, and let brew overnight or to desired strength. Serve cold, over ice or hot. Add milk, creamer, syrups or flavorings to fit your taste preferences, or add ice for an extra refreshing cup of coffee.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Primula

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cam...
Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSon...
PAXCESS’ 200W portable power station sports a 30W...
Bring the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean to your...
Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Google ...
Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping see...
Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new A...
Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset falls to...
Show More Comments

Related

$800 off

Go pro with a Saeco refurb Super-Automatic Espresso Machine at up to $800 off + more

From $500 Learn More
Reg. $50

Upgrade to a stainless steel touchscreen display toaster for just $30 shipped today (Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More
$80 off

Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $420 shipped (Reg. $500+), more

From $252 Learn More
50% off

Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker Oven now 15% off at $170 + more air fryers from $30

From $30 Learn More
$30 off

Soak in summer flavors with Anova’s new vacuum sealer for $120 (New low, save 20%)

$120 Learn More
Save 15%

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

$59.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro travels at 23 MPH for 15.5-miles at a low of $1,600

Learn More
Save $103

Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSonic QHD USB-C, more (Up to $103 off)

From $120 Learn More