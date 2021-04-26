Ready the iced coffee setup for the summer with these brewers from $12.50 at Amazon (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 1.6-quart Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $27, this brewer tends to fetch closer to $18 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Perfect timing to ensure you have some delicious cold brew ready to go for the spring/summer, this is a particularly affordable all-in-one brewer and pitcher. You’re looking at a glass and plastic construction with a removable filter, and a 1.6-quart capacity that fits right into most fridges after/during the brewing process. “Simply add coffee grounds to the brew filter, pour cold water over the coffee, and let brew overnight or to desired strength.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More cold brew deals below.

At just over $12.50, there really aren’t very many other options for less. You will find a couple in the $10 range on Amazon, but none with enough customer ratings to confidently recommend. If you’re in the market for a simple iced coffee maker/pitcher combo, today’s lead deal, or the one listed below, are some of the best options at the moment.

More on the Primula Burke Deluxe:

COLD BREW COFFEE AT HOME – Save money and time by making incredibly rich and smooth cold brew coffee at home. It has never been easier and more affordable– all you need is a Primula cold brew coffee maker for incredible results.

DO IT YOURSELF CRAFT COLD BREW – Our unique cold brew extraction process produces flavorful, full bodied cold brew coffee and tea. The perfect gift for any novice or coffee enthusiast! Something to enjoy and use for many years.

STREAMLINED DESIGN – Simply add coffee grounds to the brew filter, pour cold water over the coffee, and let brew overnight or to desired strength. Serve cold, over ice or hot. Add milk, creamer, syrups or flavorings to fit your taste preferences, or add ice for an extra refreshing cup of coffee.

