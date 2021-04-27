Amazfit’s always-on Bip S Smartwatch offers 40-day battery life, GPS, more: $55 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch for $54.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This lightweight smartwatch features up to 40-day battery life despite being able to track daily activity and power an always-on display. The screen measures 1.28 inches, making it comparable to many of the big players. Once paired with a smartphone users will be able to receive text, email, an other notifications on their wrist. Other notable features include 10 sport tracking modes, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you aren’t concerned about losing the always-on display and downgrading to 15-day battery life, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It’ll only set you back $36 (clip the on-page 10% off coupon) and still manages to deliver a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation tracking, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage.

Today’s deal is far from the only smartwatch discount we’ve found. In fact, right now you can score up to $51 off Fitbit wearables alongside a whopping $96 off Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch. Yet another notable markdown includes this Fossil always-on hybrid for $129. Peruse our dedicated fitness tracker guide to find even more.

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.

10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.

Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

