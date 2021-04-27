Bella’s Pro 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster with LCD displays now $45 (Reg. $70)

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster in stainless steel for $44.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $70, this Best Buy exclusive is now $25 or more than 35% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. Much like the 2-slot variant we featured recently, this 4-slot model has a pair of digital touchscreen interfaces as well as matching LED countdown displays. You’re looking at seven shade settings as well as extra-wide slots to accomodate “sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast.” A removable crumb tray, auto shut-off for safety, and a “durable” stainless steel finish round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Best Buy customers.

While you certainly won’t find very many options out there in this price range with on-board LCD displays, this BLACK+DECKER 4-Slice Toaster for $31 shipped might be worth a look. It will save you even more and still provide four slots of toasting power with nice bagel settings as well as a defrost option. It’s arguably not as modern looking, but will certainly get the job done for less.

Our home goods and cooking deals are really heating up today with loads of price drops on just about everything your kitchen could need. Instant Pot blenders, deals on air fryers, juicers, and much more. We even still have a 2021 low on Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker as well as the Instant Pot Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle. Just be sure to dive into our roundup off the best books to gift for Mother’s Day and this all-time low on simplehuman’s Touch Control Makeup Mirror.

More on the Bella 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1800-watt toasting system and dual 7 setting shade controls designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety.

