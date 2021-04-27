FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch accessories from $15: HORI D-Pad Controller, PowerA Folio, much more

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerAHori
25% off From $15

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller in Pokemon Black and Gold for $19.99 with free delivery for Prime members or in orders over $25. The other colorways/styles start at $25 and just go up from there. This is 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This handy Joy-Con add-on brings a proper D-pad to the left controller in your portable/handheld setup (Note: it can only be used in portable/handheld mode). Alongside the striking black and yellow Pikachu design, this is a great option for D-pad intensive titles while being officially licensed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More deals below from $15

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Then check out some of the big Nintendo announcements and reveals we have seen lately. Those include the new blue Switch Lite, a mini Fujifilm Switch printer, and our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course. You’ll also want to give the new PAC-MAN 99 battle royale game a shot and here’s everything you need to know about today’s FREE Super Mario Party online update

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller:

  • Add a d-pad to your Nintendo Switch!
  • For handheld/portable mode only
  • Perfect for d-pad intensive titles
  • Sleek Pikachu black & Gold design and artwork
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s latest official Qi chargers now up to 2...
Wali’s fully-adjustable gas monitor mount returns...
Amazon launches Mother’s Day with must-have gift ...
An aluminum, drop-resistant design headlines Coleman...
Best Android app deals of the day: Cultist Sim, FineRea...
Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset falls to...
Amazon’s 16-inch MacBook + DSLR backpack plunges ...
Upgrade your battlestation on a budget, save up to 48% ...
Show More Comments

Related

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Mario All-Stars, Halo 5, more

$50 Learn More
Save 24%

Samsung’s latest official Qi chargers now up to 24% off starting at $30

From $30 Learn More
20% off

Wali’s fully-adjustable gas monitor mount returns to Amazon low at $28 shipped (20% off)

$28 Learn More

Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse launches with ultra-light form-factor, 950-hour battery, more

Learn More
Reg. $45+

LEVOIT’s aromatherapy-ready essential oil diffuser/humidifier now just $20 (Reg. up to $60)

$20 Learn More
Gift ideas

Amazon launches Mother’s Day with must-have gift ideas and plenty of discounts

Shop now Learn More
Save 20%

An aluminum, drop-resistant design headlines Coleman’s 50-meter flashlight: $8 (Save 20%)

$8 Learn More