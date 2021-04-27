Nintendo Switch accessories from $15: HORI D-Pad Controller, PowerA Folio, much more

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller in Pokemon Black and Gold for $19.99 with free delivery for Prime members or in orders over $25. The other colorways/styles start at $25 and just go up from there. This is 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This handy Joy-Con add-on brings a proper D-pad to the left controller in your portable/handheld setup (Note: it can only be used in portable/handheld mode). Alongside the striking black and yellow Pikachu design, this is a great option for D-pad intensive titles while being officially licensed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More deals below from $15.

Add a d-pad to your Nintendo Switch!

For handheld/portable mode only

Perfect for d-pad intensive titles

Sleek Pikachu black & Gold design and artwork

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International

