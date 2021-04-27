Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 4GB Laptop plunges to new low at $369 (Reg. $600)

Walmart is offering Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop 2.4GHz/4GB/128GB for $369 shipped. Currently on sale for $429 on Amazon, and selling for upwards of $600 among other retailers, today’s deal saves you up to 38% for a new all-time low. Powered by a Ryzen 3 4300U quad-core processor, you can reach speeds up to 2.4GHz for work and pleasure. The 2-in-1 design means you can instantly switch from classwork to content creation, with a 14-inch 1080p screen and integrated AMD Radeon graphics for digital art, rendering, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 500 customers. See below for more.

It’s slim pickings finding a quality 2-in-1 laptop under our lead deal, but you can ditch the Window’s OS and save almost $100 with Lenovo’s 11-inch convertible Chromebook for $272. With equivalent 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, and up to 2.1GHz processing power, this makes a solid alternative at a more budget-friendly price. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 7,000 customers.

While you’re upgrading the home office, check out Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook hub down to $42. Then, why not show the rest of the home some love? Right now, you can take $25 off this Bella Pro 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster, or save 32% on this 14-piece glass food storage set.

IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop features:

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Quad Core Processor | Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

14.0″ FHD IPS Touch Display 1920 x 1080 resolution with native 1080p support to showcase your games and HD movies with impressive color and clarity

4GB DDR4 3200MHz OnBoard RAM | 128GB m.2 NVMe SSD Storage

Wireless: 2 x 2 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Combo Webcam: 720P Camera with Privacy Shutter and Dual Array Microphones

