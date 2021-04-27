FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your battlestation on a budget, save up to 48% on Aukey gaming accessories from $18

Save 48% From $18

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its PC gaming accessories headlined by Aluminum RGB Mechanical Keyboard at $41.99 shipped when code NEXKMG17 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings, marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Aukey’s mechanical keyboard upgrades your battlestation without having to spend a fortune, arriving with an aluminum frame, RGB backlit keys, and some multicolor LEDs underneath to light up your desk. That’s alongside a built-in macro pad for added customization and a dedicated volume knob. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other Aukey gaming accessories on sale:

Otherwise, go check out all of the price cuts in our PC gaming guide for other ways to renovate your setup. We just saw one of the best prices of the year go live on Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset at $90, which is joined by an Amazon low on Razer’s compact Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard for $96.

Aukey RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The five G-keys are fully programmable to perform complex or repetitive sequences of commands with a single button-press. The combined play/pause button and analogue volume dial provides convenient music & video control. Characterized by precise tactile feedback & satisfying travel with an audible ‘click’ sound

