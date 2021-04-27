First price drop hits Amazon’s 14-piece glass locking food storage set: $21 (Save 32%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 14-piece Glass Locking Food Storage Set for $21.15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Stretch your meals a bit further when securely storing leftovers in Amazon’s locking glass food container set. You’ll garner seven units with matching lids, all of which are freezer, microwave, and pre-heated oven, and dishwasher safe. A non-porous construction means these will not retain odors, flavors, or stains. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

I tend to wash dishes right away with something like Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand. This way I never have to deal with opening a stinky dishwasher or a backlog of dishes that need to be unloaded before being able to reload. Grabbing one for your kitchen will only set you back $3 Prime shipped, and best of all, refills are readily available whenever you need to restock.

This is just one of many other kitchen-related discounts we’ve spotted. For instance, right now you can snag Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Blender for $90 in addition to this five-speed digital juice extractor at $50. Oh, and don’t forget that air fryers and multi-cookers are up to $70 off. And if you are more interested in upgrading your home office, check out Sauder’s North Avenue Pedestal Desk for $67.50.

Amazon Basics 14-piece Glass Locking Food Storage Set features:

Set of 7 glass food containers with locking lids (14 pieces total) for storing or transporting leftovers, ingredients, on-the-go meals, and more; 4 rectangular containers (2) x 1.6, (2) x 4.5 cup sizes; 3 round containers (2) x 1.7, (1) 4.0 cup sizes

Food-safe, BPA-free borosilicate glass containers are freezer, microwave, and pre-heated oven safe (lids are not oven or microwave safe)

Heat-resistant up to 580°C (1076°F); can tolerate excessive temperature changes without cracking

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!