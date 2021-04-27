FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub offers dual 4K display, Thunderbolt 3, more at $42 (Reg. $60)

Save 30% $42

AUKEY US via Amazon is offering its MacBook 9-in-2 USB-C Hub for $42 shipped with promo code VSUAAN6H. That takes 30% off the going rate, bringing the price down to a new all-time low. The unique 9-in-2 design transforms two of your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air’s Thunderbolt 3 ports into a bastion of connectivity. Additional ports include dual 4K HDMI, USB-C, USB data transfer, two USB 3.0 slots, up to 1000Mb/s Gigabit Ethernet, and SD/microSD compatibility. Ideal for artists and creators, you can stream in stunning 4K at up to 60Hz, or 30Hz on two different displays, and 5Gb/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 660 reviews. Head below for more.

If you can spare the extra HDMI and USB data port, this 7-in-2 USB-C MacBook Hub is just $28 when you clip the on-page coupon. Take advantage of 5K display output at up to 60Hz and data transfer at 40Gb/s via Thunderbolt 3, and plus dual display capabilities. The compact design budgets your space even further, fitting snugly against your MacBook, all for $14 off today’s lead deal. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Neither of those offering quite what you’re looking for? Find a middle ground with Aukey’s 8-in-1 MacBook hub at $32, and check out our Mac accessories guide for even more deals. Then, save 24% on Twelve South’s AirFly Pro adapater at $42, this charming pedestal desk at a new Amazon low, or Autel’s Evo II 8K drone for $346 off.

9-in-2 USB-C hub features:

Connect seven devices and two kinds of memory cards to your MacBook in an instant. Transfer large files in seconds with USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports that bring data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Both HDMI ports support a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays. Pair up with a PD charger and USB-C cable to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your MacBook.

