Nintendo is finally issuing a free update to introduce proper Super Mario Party online play. While the game launched back in 2018 with some online action included, there were only a small number of mini games that could be enjoyed over the internet with friends, which is something that always seemed lacking for a flagship Nintendo at-home party game. But with the free update that’s launching today, all but 10 of the 80 in-game activities can now be played with friends online. Head below for more details on today’s Super Mario Party online update.

Today’s Super Mario Party online enhancements mark only the second time the game has seen a proper update, with the first focused on bug fixes and the like. But let’s dive into some of the details here:

Gamers (with an active Switch Online membership) can now enjoy the following modes online: Mario Party, Partner Party, and Free Play (Mini games). All 20 characters and every map is available when playing online regardless of “your current in-game progress.” And 70 of the total 80 mini games are also now playable online, with the only exceptions being Strike It Rich, Time to Shine, Take a Stab, All-Star Swingers, Rhythm and Bruise, Pep Rally, Wiped Out, Fiddler on the Hoof, Clearing the Table, and Baton and On.

Here are some more details from Nintendo on today’s Super Mario Party online update:

There are two ways to play over the internet: Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, and Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords. Up to 1 player per system (you can play with between 2 and 4 players) Up to 2 players per system (you can play with between 3 and 4 players) Playing over the internet supports the Invite Friend feature. If you select Invite Friend on the screen at which you’re waiting for rivals, your selected Friends can join from the Online Play Invites on their user-page icon in the top left of the HOME Menu. Online Mariothon does not support the Invite Friend feature.

While this update would have been especially notable as folks started to hunker down during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, it’s better late than never. And family members are likely getting tired of battling against each other at this point, so the new Mario Party online features are certainly a welcomed addition.

