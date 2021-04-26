FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on the latest Bose true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $99

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Bose headphones headlined by its recent Sport True Wireless Earbuds at $159 shipped in several styles. Down from $179, today’s offer is marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, matches the all-time low set on Black Friday, and is only the second time on sale this year. Delivering IPX4 water-resistant design and 5-hour battery life, the Bose Sport Earbuds feature the brand’s new StayHear Max tips for blocking out ambient noise around you. You’ll also benefit from an extra 10-hours of battery life thanks to the charging case. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $99.

Notable Bose Headphone deals:

Yesterday saw a new all-time low on the latest Powerbeats earbuds go live at $80, which is still live to deliver Apple’s H1 chip and a workout-ready design. But that’s alongside all of the other offers in our headphones guide as we kick off the work week, including the Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds and their water-resistant design at $131.

Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds features:

Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to energize your exercise with acclaimed lifelike sound and a comfortably secure fit. Get ready to beat your personal best, again and again. Bose patented acoustic port design and premium, high-efficiency drivers combine to deliver big sound from a small acoustic package. Bose signature Volume-Optimized Active EQ automatically adjusts the bass, midrange, and treble based on how loud or soft you play your music. Bose new StayHear Max tips create an airtight seal with your ear canal.

