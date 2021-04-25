FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Powerbeats deliver Apple’s H1 chip and a workout-ready design for $80 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonHeadphonesBeats
Save 33% $80

Amazon currently offers the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is $20 under previous discounts, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Entering with a sweat-resistant design, around-neck build, and ear hooks to stay in place, Powerbeats are ideal earbuds for bringing along on runs or workouts. You’ll enjoy 15-hours of playback on a single charge, as well as Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing. Over 8,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Score much of that same workout-ready form-factor for less when going with the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $40 at Amazon. These arrive with a similar around-neck design, not to mention Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing and up to 12-hours of playback per charge. Just don’t expect the audio fidelity to be quite as well-rounded as the lead deal. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, as well.

Otherwise, go give our headphones guide a look for all of the other best ongoing price cuts to take advantage of. To close out the work week on Friday, we tracked a notable $160 discount on the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones that’s still live for those in the market for an over-ear set of cans. Or go check out the brand’s other discounted gear from $60 here.

More on the Powerbeats:

Powerbeats wireless earphones with round cable are built to revolutionize your workouts. Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options, and are made to stay in place, no matter how hard you go. Reinforced design for sweat and water resistance helps you make it through next-level training. And if you’re in need of extra juice, use 5-minute Fast Fuel for 1 hour of playback when battery is low.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Score Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40 ...
Aqara’s 1080p smart camera delivers HomeKit Secure Vi...
This soothing smart sock will monitor your baby’s...
Twelve’s South AirFly let’s you use AirPods with yo...
Take up to 38% off TACKLIFE power tools and more from $...
This laser rangefinder elevates your golf game at a low...
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $13...
Take up to 93% off these Kindle eBooks to start your su...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 37%

Save up to 37% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60

From $60 Learn More

Tested: 50-hour battery life makes Tribit FlyBuds C1 a notable AirPods alternative

Buy now Learn More
Save 38%

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds deliver a water-resistant design at $141 (Save 38%), more

From $141 Learn More
Review

Hands-on with Marshall’s first true wireless earbuds: Mode II was worth the wait

Buy now Learn More
4-days only

Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale discounts HomePod mini bundles, electric scooters, more

Save now Learn More
33% off

Score Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40 (Save 33%), more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $70

Aqara’s 1080p smart camera delivers HomeKit Secure Video at $55 (Save 22%)

$55 Learn More
Save $60

This soothing smart sock will monitor your baby’s sleep, heart rate, more at $239 (Reg $300)

$239 Learn More