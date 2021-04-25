Powerbeats deliver Apple’s H1 chip and a workout-ready design for $80 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is $20 under previous discounts, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Entering with a sweat-resistant design, around-neck build, and ear hooks to stay in place, Powerbeats are ideal earbuds for bringing along on runs or workouts. You’ll enjoy 15-hours of playback on a single charge, as well as Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing. Over 8,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Score much of that same workout-ready form-factor for less when going with the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $40 at Amazon. These arrive with a similar around-neck design, not to mention Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing and up to 12-hours of playback per charge. Just don’t expect the audio fidelity to be quite as well-rounded as the lead deal. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, as well.

Otherwise, go give our headphones guide a look for all of the other best ongoing price cuts to take advantage of. To close out the work week on Friday, we tracked a notable $160 discount on the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones that’s still live for those in the market for an over-ear set of cans. Or go check out the brand’s other discounted gear from $60 here.

More on the Powerbeats:

Powerbeats wireless earphones with round cable are built to revolutionize your workouts. Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options, and are made to stay in place, no matter how hard you go. Reinforced design for sweat and water resistance helps you make it through next-level training. And if you’re in need of extra juice, use 5-minute Fast Fuel for 1 hour of playback when battery is low.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!